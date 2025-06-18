Randall's Island beating victim is now breathing on her own. Here's what happened at the suspect's arraignment.

A woman who was given a 1% chance of surviving by doctors after being brutally attacked on Randall's Island last month has opened her eyes and can move her left arm.

The man accused of randomly attacking her faced a judge on Wednesday.

Randall's Island attack victim shows some positive signs

Diana Agudelo, a 44-year-old mother of two, has been hospitalized since suffering a brutal beating last month on Randall's Island that left her with a traumatic brain injury and other injuries.

"She was so full of life. She had so much to offer this world and now all she can do is just cry. She can't even talk," said Stephanie Rodas, the victim's daughter. "Just why? My mom didn't deserve this. She was just trying to get home from work."

Although Agudelo is now breathing on her own, her daughter said she had another surgery Tuesday to remove fluid from her brain.

"They put a tube through her spine to her brain to be able to take away that fluid, and she has been having fevers on and off. So there is an infection, but they don't know what's causing it," Rodas said.

Suspect enters not guilty plea

Miguel Jiraud pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to attempted murder, assault, and robbery charges. He is accused of attacking Agudelo on May 16 after she crossed the 103rd Street Bridge from Manhattan to Randall's Island.

Prosecutors say the suspect's ankle monitor placed him in the vicinity of where Agudelo's body was found -- and at the shoreline at the same time they say an individual was spotted on surveillance dumping the victim's e-bike in the East River. She was found the next day in a grassy area between rocks.

The prosecution is recommending 25 years to life for the attempted murder charge, and 20 years for robbery with five years probation. After Wednesday's arraignment, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg called the alleged attack abhorrent.

"I want to assure New Yorkers that we will ensure accountability for those who commit such acts of violence," Bragg said.

While the family continues to pray for a full recovery, they are also demanding justice. The victim's daughter said she will be at every court date. Jiraud is due back on Sept. 17.