Person of interest taken into custody in Randall's Island bike path attack, sources say

Police are questioning a person of interest after Queens mother Diana Agudelo was attacked on Randall's Island last week, sources tell CBS News New York.

The 44-year-old woman remains hospitalized after she was found bleeding and unconscious along a bike path last Friday. Her bike had been stolen.

"One of the doctors told me she has a 99% mortality rate… and honestly, I think he only gave me that remaining 1% because he felt bad. Still, I'm holding on to that 1% with everything I've got. Please, if you can, keep my mother in your thoughts and prayers," Agudelo's daughter, Stephanie Rodas, said in a statement Thursday.

What happened to Diana Agudelo?

Her children say she left her job at the Museum of the City of New York but did not return home. A colleague from the facilities department notified them about the attack.

"Someone that she worked with at work came over to our house because someone found her phone and they handed it in to where she works," Rodas said. "They knew something was wrong so they came to our house."

The museum is now fundraising to help the family.

"Diana is a devoted mother, and her household now faces significant challenges, including medical and living expenses," organizers said in a statement.

Police had asked for the public's help, because the bike path is in a remote area and lacks security cameras.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via their website.