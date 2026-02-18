Zohran Mamdani, NYC's 1st Muslim mayor, marks beginning of Ramadan

Wednesday marked the first day of Ramadan. There are more than 1 million Muslims in New York City, including Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

The Institute for Social Policy and Understanding said more than 20% of Muslims in the United States live in New York City.

Mamdani looking forward to connecting with Muslims

Wednesday morning, Mamdani attended a housing event after beginning his fast.

When asked how it felt being the first Muslim mayor of New York on the first day of Ramadan, Mamdani joked, "Right now, I feel parched."

The mayor said Ramadan is his "favorite month of the year."

"This is a month of reflection, it's a month of solidarity," he said. "And it's month that is so often characterized just by the fact that we are not eating or drinking from sun up to sun down, but it misses what actually drives us through the course of the day, which is a chance to actually reflect."

The mayor said he looks forward to connecting with Muslims across the city through Iftar dinners and service projects that are part of the principles of Ramadan.

"Whether they be waking up in the morning for Sahur as they start their jobs, or whether they be working through the night and pausing for one moment to have a date to break their fast, I look forward to meeting them," Mamdani said.

The mayor posting a message reading "Ramadan Mubarak" on YouTube, which is a phrase used to wish someone a blessed Ramadan.

Observing Ramadan in NYC

New York City Council Member Yusef Salaam, a practicing Muslim, shared what the holiday means for him.

"The spiritual fast gets deeper and deeper and deeper every single year because you're really focused on making yourself the best version of yourself every single time," he said.

"It is not something that is common to have a Muslim mayor in New York City. That's something very, very, very important for us," said Yahaya Abubakar, director of the Islamic Cultural Center of New York (ICCNY).

The ICCNY on the Upper East Side was ready to accommodate around 1,000 people for prayers on the first day of Ramadan.

ICCNY leaders said the holiday is based on the Islamic lunar calendar.

"When we sight the crescent moon, we start fasting," Abubakar said.

"It's a month that in which the Quran was revealed," said ICCNY Sheikh Imam Chernor Sa'ad Jalloh. "For Muslims, opportunity is not only to make money, it's not only to win elections ... Opportunity is when your relationship with God is excellent."