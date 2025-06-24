Crime down along Queens' Roosevelt Avenue after months-long crackdown, officials say

Months-long crackdown along Queens' Roosevelt Avenue leads to crime reduction, officials say

The New York City Police Department's months-long crackdown on alleged illegal activity plaguing Roosevelt Avenue in Queens has resulted in significant crime reductions, city officials said Tuesday.

From illegal brothels to gang activity and unlicensed vendors, residents have been complaining of crime and quality of life concerns on Roosevelt Avenue for years. Over the past eight months, the city's "Operation Restore Roosevelt" multi-agency crackdown has aimed to address community concerns.

Over 2,500 arrests in Operation Restore Roosevelt, officials say

Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD officials touted double-digit declines in crimes across the corridor. According to officials, the decline include:

Robberies down 27%

Felony assault down 28%

Burglaries down 48%

Grand larcenies down 29%

Sex crimes down 53%

"We're using every tool possible, and the numbers speak for themselves. We have a 28 percent drop in crime along Roosevelt Avenue, year to date," Mayor Eric Adams said.

They say the city's joint operation with the feds also led to the arrests of eight alleged members of the 18th Street Gang.

"Dismantling a network that had been driving violence and disorder in this corridor for years," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

Operation Restore Roosevelt has led to 27,821 summonses and 2,501 arrests, including 397 prostitution-related offenses, officials say.

The city says it's worked to connect those impacted with services.

Crime crackdown gets mixed reactions from Queens residents

Reaction among businesses and residents has been mixed.

Milton Reyes says last April, the sidewalk outside the pharmacy where he works was lined with illegal vendors.

"You couldn't even cross the street," he said. "Because of everything that was going on."

But more than a year later, he says it's looking "much, much better" thanks to Operation Restore Roosevelt.

Some residents feel there's still a long way to go.

"It's like whack-a-mole, really. They get 'em out of one area, they just show up at another one," Queens resident Mike Richard said.

"For me, it's the same," another person said.

Resident Gilbert Rios said his biggest complaints in the area are prostitution and crime.

When asked if he thought the police presence made a difference, he said, "Yeah. When they stay over here, yeah."

The NYPD says its presence isn't going anywhere as the city continues its efforts to reduce crime in the area.