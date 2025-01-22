NYPD reports drop in crime along Roosevelt Avenue in Queens after 90-day crackdown

NEW YORK — The New York City Police Department released new data Wednesday showing crime is down by double digits along Roosevelt Avenue in Queens after their crackdown on sex trafficking, drugs and gang activity in the area.

According to the NYPD, crime along Roosevelt Avenue is down 40% in the first few weeks of 2025 compared to this time last year.

The NYPD says in the last 90 days, they've made 985 arrests, including 134 for prostitution-related offenses. They say they've also issued close to 12,000 summonses and 18 vacate orders, and confiscated hundreds of vehicles.

"We walked the streets. Not 1 p.m. – 1 a.m., 2 a.m. And when I went back there the other day to get my eyebrows done, and I saw the garbage removed. I saw what used to be brothels closed down and turned into stores and shops," Mayor Eric Adams said.

NYPD extending presence along Roosevelt Avenue

The surge of police and city resources along the two-mile stretch from 74th Street to 11th Street was supposed to last just 90 days, but police say it's being extended.

"This department is committed. We're not going anywhere," NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry said.

Some community members, however, still want more help.

"I think the NYPD has done a good job, but clearly the mission is not complete," community activist Hiram Monserrate said.

Resident Rosa Sanchez said she still doesn't feel safe after a man chased her daughter with a butcher knife in December.

"I fear walking out of my house in the morning going to work and returning. It's really unsafe in this community," she said.

"The department is committed to eradicating Tren de Agua. They're not going to run Roosevelt Avenue. The community and the business owners and the people that live here, they run Roosevelt Avenue," Daughtry said.