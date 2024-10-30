Queens officials announce long-term plan to clean up Roosevelt Avenue

NEW YORK — Queens elected officials and community leaders on Wednesday announced a new seven-point plan to crack down on crime and clean up Roosevelt Avenue.

Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul recently launched their own a 90-day initiative called "Operation Restore Roosevelt," deploying New York City Police officers and state troopers to crack down on illegal activities. In just the last several weeks, they have raided and shut down several suspected brothels and unlicensed vendors.

Local leaders say while the city's plan is just a temporary three-month crackdown, their plan offers a longer-term quality-of-life solution.

Officials' plan to transform Queens corridor

Over the past year, elected officials have been collecting feedback from business owners and neighbors along Roosevelt Avenue.

"We wanted to make sure folks had an opportunity to express themselves," Assemblymember Steven Raga said.

After hearing the communities concerns, local City Council and Congress members developed a seven-point plan aimed at transforming Roosevelt Avenue, a corridor stretching from 74th Street to 111th Street.

The plan includes installing brighter lights under the elevated subway tracks.

"Unlicensed, dark places. Criminal activity, unsafe activity can thrive," Council Member Shekar Krishnan said.

Krishnan says the community will also see stepped up NYPD inspections to ensure hotels and massage parlors are operating legally.

Officials also say they'll put an end to all the trash buildup.

"That are illegally dumping their garbage on the streets, that are violating the basic regulations we've set in place," Krishnan said.

"Invest in the services and the agencies that are going to help keep our community clean," Assemblymember Catalina Cruz said.

Seven-point plan for a "brighter, safer" Roosevelt Avenue

The points are:

Safe & Licensed: "Pass legislation to require hotels to obtain licenses to operate, to continuously staff front desks, and to hire security guards. Additionally, pass legislation to require massage establishments to obtain licenses to operate, and to hire only New York State-licensed massage therapists." Inspect & Enforce: "Ensure consistent inspections and other enforcement actions by City agencies (Sanitation, Health, Buildings, Consumer & Worker Protection, and Fire Departments) and State agencies (Department of Labor) along Roosevelt Avenue. Prioritize locations near schools, parks, and places of worship." Responsible Public Safety: "Redraw boundaries for 110th and 115th Precincts to make clear who is responsible for Roosevelt Avenue, which is currently the border between the two precincts. This corridor should fall within a single jurisdiction to hold one precinct responsible for public safety in this area." Catch & Fine: "Catch people who are using the street as their trash can. Install Sanitation cameras to catch and fine businesses or individuals illegally dumping trash on sidewalks." Clean & Clear: "Review parking regulations on Roosevelt Avenue to keep vehicles moving and to establish open lines of sight for pedestrian safety and improved visibility. Increase frequency of street cleanings." Out of the Shadows: "Install permanent brighter lighting under elevated 7-train tracks to increase street visibility for public and pedestrian safety at all hours." Support, Don't Extort: "Support victims of trafficking as well as community members living in desperation. Work with community organizations to provide job training, certifications, and employment opportunities, as well as mental health and other support services."

"Sadly, there's two sides to Roosevelt Avenue"

Residents say the area is plagued by worsening crime and safety issues.

"Sadly, there's two sides to Roosevelt Avenue. There's Roosevelt Avenue by day, and there's Roosevelt Avenue by night," Queens business owner Eddy Valentine said.

"Yes, it definitely has significantly gotten worse," Jackson Heights resident Tammy Rose said.

"Garbage, prostitution, sex work, sex trafficking," resident Olga Reyes said.

"Garbage, and some of the so-called massage parlors. They run 24 hours," resident Mo Chan said.