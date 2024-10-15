State troopers help NYPD crack down on sex trafficking, alleged brothels in Queens

NYPD cracking down on alleged brothels on Roosevelt Avenue in Queens

NEW YORK — New York state troopers are helping the New York City Police Department get rid of illegal activity in several Queens neighborhoods.

The crackdown covers a nearly two-mile stretch along Roosevelt Avenue from 74th Street to 111th Street in Elmhurst, North Corona and Jackson Heights.

Mayor Adams launches 90-day "Operation Restore Roosevelt"

Mayor Eric Adams made a bold promise Tuesday, setting a 90-day target to clean up the illegal vendors and prostitution he says are plaguing Roosevelt Avenue.

"We will end sex trafficking in this area. We are not here for one day and go away. We're here for the problem to go away," he said.

The mayor said the beefed-up police presence includes nine lieutenants, 42 sergeants and 176 police officers.

Adams stresses this is a 90-day program, saying they want to get these problems contained within three months so that this increased police presence is not a permanent fixture.

NYPD targeting suspected brothels in Queens

Just before noon Tuesday, a large group of local police and New York state troopers deployed by Gov. Kathy Hochul shut down a suspected brothel on the third floor of a building at 95th Street and Roosevelt Avenue.

"Our undercover went into this location that you see here behind me. There was a proposition made," NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry said.

The major crackdown came just days after CBS News New York reported on officers raiding another massage parlor just down the street.

The increased enforcement is a huge relief to neighbors like Gloria Contreras, mom to 9-year-old Victoria.

"It's really dangerous because I have to explain to her these young ladies are standing 20 in a corner," Contreras said.

But police can only do so much, with some of these alleged brothels reopening under a different name just days after getting shut down.

"We're working with the district attorney's office to stop that ... We are going to shut all you down before this 90 days are over. We are coming for you," Daughtry said.