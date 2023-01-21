Queens man dies in overnight house fire, 3 others injured

NEW YORK -- A Queens man died from a fire overnight and investigators are trying to figure out how it started.

The FDNY got a call shortly after 11 p.m. Friday about a fire on the second and third floors of a three-story home on 89th Street in Jackson Heights.

Firefighters found the man suffering from smoke inhalation on the second floor. He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he died.

"It's just crazy because we're a tight-knit neighborhood, and we all care about each other. So it's just sad to hear," one man said.

It took firefighters about 90 minutes to get the fire under control.

Three people suffered minor injuries and were in stable condition at the hospital.