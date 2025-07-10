Man convicted in 2022 Queens hammer attack receives maximum sentence

The man convicted in a brutal hammer attack inside a Queens subway station more than three years ago received the maximum sentence Thursday.

The survivor says justice is finally being served.

Survivor questions attacker in court: "What did I ever do to you?"

Nina Rothschild, a research scientist at the New York City Department of Health, was heading home from work in February 2022 when she was brutally assaulted by William Blount at the Queens Plaza subway station.

Surveillance video shows Rothschild, then 57, being kicked down the stairs and then hit in the head 13 times with a hammer, resulting in multiple skull fractures.

"If I hadn't received such marvelous care and had a very strong will to live, this could have been a murder trial," Rothschild said in court Thursday.

Blount also stole her bag. He was convicted in April of assault and robbery.

Rothschild asked her attacker for answers at his sentencing.

"Why on Earth did you come up behind me, fracture my skull multiple times with a hammer, and then grab my bag? Why me? What did I ever do to you?" she said.

Blount did not respond as he sat expressionless.

"I was never in such shock as a judge ... And I'm not sure I've ever imposed the maximum sentence. Unfortunately here, or fortunately, I believe that is the appropriate sentence," Judge John Zoll said.

Blount, now 61, was sentenced to 25 years to life.

His defense attorney says Blount maintains his innocence and plans to appeal.

"Very glad to be able to put this behind me and move on"

Prosecutors say Blount's violent history spans decades, and he has served time for multiple other crimes.

"His lengthy, extensive criminal history, the fact that he has shown absolutely no remorse," Assistant District Attorney Lauren Reilly said.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz says in addition to holding Blount accountable, the sentence sends a clear message.

"If you attack people in the subway, if you ruin our way of life, if you attack the safety that New Yorkers, every New Yorker should feel while traveling on public transportation in the City of New York, you will be held accountable. You will be prosecuted," she said.

"This was a life-altering experience. I think of the night of Feb. 24, 2022, at least once per day," Rothschild said.

Rothschild said she still takes public transit despite her fear.

"I take the subway every day to work. I take the bus every day home from work," she said.

She says while physically, she feels strong, now she can finally work on healing emotionally.

"Very glad to be able to put this behind me and move on with the next phase of my life," she said.

Rothschild said she's heading back to work Friday and is planning a vacation in September.