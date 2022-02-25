Caught on video: Suspect bashes woman with a hammer, robs her as she enters subway station

NEW YORK - As New York City police continue to try and increase safety underground, there has been another attack.

This time, police are looking for a suspect who beat a woman with a hammer and robbed her.

As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports, video shows a man with a cane follow a 57-year-old woman down the subway stairs. He can be seen kicking her twice in the back before he pulls out a hammer and hits her on the back of the head multiple times.

He stole her purse and ran off.

"It's sad. It's horrible. No one deserves that," said Marilyn James.

"It's scary as hell," another person said.

"Was there security? Was there someone working?" another person asked.

The assault happened at 11:20 p.m. Thursday in the Queens Plaza E, M, R subway stairwell.

The woman suffered a fractured skull and was taken to Weill Cornell Medical Center, where she is in critical condition.

The latest stats show crime in the subway is up more than 60% so far this year.

Friday morning, members of the NYPD were visible in the Queens Plaza station. A new subway safety plan is in its fifth day. That includes police and outreach workers moving homeless into shelters.

The MTA is also planning to test platform doors at some stations to stop people from jumping onto the tracks, or being pushed.

"I'm definitely seeing a difference. That's unfortunate but I'm definitely seeing a difference," one person said.

"There's a mental health crisis," another person said. "We need to be extending our resources to ensure that people who are mentally ill are adequately supported."

As for the suspect this incident, he is described as wearing all black, carrying a cane.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.