Nina Rothschild, NYC Health Department worker attacked with hammer, needs month of rehab before leaving hospital, brother says

NEW YORK -- Police made an arrest in a brutal hammer attack on a New York City Health Department worker who was heading into the subway system in Queens.

Monday evening, the suspect was waiting to be arraigned in Queens Criminal Court, CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported.

The NYPD said the man seen in video of the assault is 57-year-old William Blount, who's now facing charges of attempted murder, robbery and assault.

According to police, around 11 p.m. Thursday, Blount allegedly followed 57-year-old Nina Rothschild down the stairs at the Queens Plaza station, kicked her and pulled out a hammer, hitting her over the head repeatedly before running off with her purse.

Rothschild's brother said he visited her at New York Presbyterian Weill Cornell on Monday afternoon.

"She's mentally strong but not as physically strong as I had imagined she would be," Gerson Rothschild said.

He said his sister has a fractured skull and broke her hand. Plus, one of her arms is swollen, so even sitting up is tiring for her.

Rothschild is a senior staff scientist with the Health Department. She has been involved with administering vaccines and was working late the night of the attack.

"My heart goes out to her, you know, this is someone who is an unsung hero, an essential worker, who I'm sure did so much during this pandemic, who gave her all, and to have something like this happen, it's just senseless," said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards.

Richards said the NYPD has put more officers at the Queens Plaza station for now. He's holding a meeting next month on transit safety.

The latest data from police shows subway crime is up 42 percent compared to the same time last year.

Blount has six prior arrests, according to police, but he was last paroled in 2000. NYPD sources said Blount was arrested Sunday after a tipster recognized him near his homeless shelter on William Street in Manhattan.

"[Nina] would hope that the person would get the help that they need while incarcerated," Gerson Rothschild said.

He said his sister will need rehabilitation at the hospital for at least another month before she's released.

CBS2 tried to reach an attorney for Blount, but we were told one has not been assigned.