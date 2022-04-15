Dr. Nina Rothschild opens up about surviving brutal subway hammer attack in Queens

NEW YORK -- The woman who was brutally attacked and robbed at a Queens subway station in February is telling her story.

Dr. Nina Rothschild was pushed down the steps at the Queens Plaza station and viciously beaten in the head with a hammer.

The 57-year-old, who is a scientist with the city department of health, returned to the scene for an interview with "Inside Edition."

"I remember that I was just starting to head down into the train station and somebody started to hit me over the head with what I thought at the time was a baseball bat," Rothschild said.

Rothschild says the man didn't say anything to her.

"I kept calling out, 'Stop, stop, stop,'" she said.

William Blount was arrested for the attack. He faces charges of attempted murder, robbery and assault.

You can watch Rothschild's full interview with "Inside Edition" on CBS2 at 7 p.m. Friday.