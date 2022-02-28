Police make arrest in hammer attack at Queens Plaza subway station

NEW YORK -- Police have made an arrest in a frightening hammer attack at a subway station.

William Blount, 57, has been charged with attempted murder, robbery, and assault in Thursday's incident.

Investigators say Blount pushed 57-year-old Nina Rothschild down some stairs and kicked her at the Queens Plaza station, adding he then pulled out what looked like a hammer and hit the victim over the head before taking her purse.

Rothschild suffered a fractured skull.

"This was a heartless, vicious attack on a customer who was just trying to get home after a long day working to keep New Yorkers healthy and safe. We are grateful for the speedy work of NYPD detectives and we hope prosecutors will now bring justice to the victim and her family," MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said.