Watch CBS News

Police make arrest in hammer attack at Queens Plaza subway station

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- Police have made an arrest in a frightening hammer attack at a subway station.

William Blount, 57, has been charged with attempted murder, robbery, and assault in Thursday's incident.

Investigators say Blount pushed 57-year-old Nina Rothschild down some stairs and kicked her at the Queens Plaza station, adding he then pulled out what looked like a hammer and hit the victim over the head before taking her purse.

Rothschild suffered a fractured skull.

"This was a heartless, vicious attack on a customer who was just trying to get home after a long day working to keep New Yorkers healthy and safe. We are grateful for the speedy work of NYPD detectives and we hope prosecutors will now bring justice to the victim and her family," MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 27, 2022 / 9:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.