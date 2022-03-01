NYPD: Denise Alston charged with using Nina Rothschild's credit card after subway hammer attack

Police make arrest in hammer attack on 57-year-old city Department of Health worker

NEW YORK -- The NYPD made a second arrest Tuesday following a brutal hammer attack at a subway station in Queens.

Police say Denise Alston used the victim's credit card at a grocery store after the attack. Investigators do not believe she was involved in the initial incident, but was given or found the card.

The 57-year-old faces several charges, including criminal possession of stolen property and identity theft.

On Sunday, police arrested 57-year-old William Blount on attempted murder and other charges.

Police said he followed 57-year-old Nina Rothschild down the stairs at the Queens Plaza station, kicked her and pulled out a hammer, hitting her over the head repeatedly before running off with her purse.

CBS2's Lisa Rozner spoke Monday with Rothschild's brother, who said he visited her at New York Presbyterian Weill Cornell.

"She's mentally strong but not as physically strong as I had imagined she would be," Gerson Rothschild said.

He said his sister has a fractured skull and broke her hand. Plus, one of her arms is swollen, so even sitting up is tiring for her.

Rothschild is a senior staff scientist with the Health Department. She has been involved with administering vaccines and was working late the night of the attack.

"My heart goes out to her, you know, this is someone who is an unsung hero, an essential worker, who I'm sure did so much during this pandemic, who gave her all, and to have something like this happen, it's just senseless," said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards.

Richards said the NYPD has put more officers at the Queens Plaza station for now.