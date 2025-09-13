Watch CBS News
Local News

Teenage girl killed, woman injured after being struck by SUV in Queens, suspect in custody

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

16-year-old girl struck and killed in Queens
16-year-old girl struck and killed in Queens 00:37

A teenage girl was killed after being struck by an SUV in Queens early Saturday morning. 

It happened at 4:14 a.m. at 91st Street and Roosevelt Avenue. 

According to police, they responded to a 911 call for a report of an assault. 

queens-fatal-hit-and-run-spec-hi-res-still-08-59-0527.jpg
Police say a 38-year-old suspect was driving this SUV when he struck and killed a 16-year-old girl in Queens on Sept. 13, 2025.  CBS News New York

Police say they found 16-year-old Jhoanny Gomez-Alvarez dead at the scene. A 32-year-old woman was injured. They had both been struck by an SUV. 

The 32-year-old was rushed to the hospital. There was no immediate word on her condition. 

Responding officers found a 38-year-old suspect nearby, at Roosevelt Avenue and Benham Street. Police say the suspect was driving a Chevy Suburban and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle after fatally hitting the girl. 

A witness at the scene said the driver appeared to be intoxicated. The witness said Gomez-Alvarez was struck and killed while she was on the sidewalk. 

"I feel sad for the family that she couldn't make it home to. It's just sad," the witness said. 

The suspect was taken into custody. Charges are pending. 

Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue