Teenage girl killed, woman injured after being struck by SUV in Queens, suspect in custody

A teenage girl was killed after being struck by an SUV in Queens early Saturday morning.

It happened at 4:14 a.m. at 91st Street and Roosevelt Avenue.

According to police, they responded to a 911 call for a report of an assault.

Police say a 38-year-old suspect was driving this SUV when he struck and killed a 16-year-old girl in Queens on Sept. 13, 2025. CBS News New York

Police say they found 16-year-old Jhoanny Gomez-Alvarez dead at the scene. A 32-year-old woman was injured. They had both been struck by an SUV.

The 32-year-old was rushed to the hospital. There was no immediate word on her condition.

Responding officers found a 38-year-old suspect nearby, at Roosevelt Avenue and Benham Street. Police say the suspect was driving a Chevy Suburban and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle after fatally hitting the girl.

A witness at the scene said the driver appeared to be intoxicated. The witness said Gomez-Alvarez was struck and killed while she was on the sidewalk.

"I feel sad for the family that she couldn't make it home to. It's just sad," the witness said.

The suspect was taken into custody. Charges are pending.