NYC Mayor Eric Adams on President Trump's mass deportations: "We're not gonna collaborate on civil enforcement"

Mayor Adams responds to President Trump's plan to ramp up deportations in Dem-run cities

President Trump is now directing federal immigration officials to prioritize deportations from New York and other Democratic-run cities. Mayor Eric Adams said city leaders will be seeking more information.

Mr. Trump's order follows Saturday's nationwide "No Kings" protests.

3,000 ICE arrests possible per day

Writing on the social media site Truth Social, Mr. Trump is calling for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to conduct the largest mass deportation program in history.

"In order to achieve this, we must expand efforts to detain and deport illegal aliens in America's largest cities, such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, where millions upon millions of illegal aliens reside," the president wrote.

This latest move comes after the Trump administration announced that ICE officers would target at least 3,000 arrests per day, up from around 650 a day during the first five months of Mr. Trump's second term.

Mayor Eric Adams' response

Adams said Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch will be talking with the federal government to find out exactly what will take place.

"The federal government is in charge of immigration enforcement, but we are not gonna collaborate with civil enforcement, and we're gonna encourage people to not live in fear and go on with their lives," Adams said.

The mayor also said the city will always collaborate with criminal enforcement, such as helping federal authorities catch gang members.

"No Kings" protests held around the U.S.

Mr. Trump's order also follows Saturday's nationwide "No Kings" protests in response to the recent immigration raids, which Adams said remained peaceful in New York City.

"We saw what's best about our city. One, our police commissioner and the men and women of the law enforcement community, the job well done," Adams said. "At the same time, we saw New Yorkers who came out, 50,000-plus, several different marches in the city and in the outer boroughs, they did it in a peaceful way."

However, the mayor did confirm that at least 14 people were arrested at demonstrations in the city. In an interview with CBS News New York, Adams added the NYPD is in communication with federal authorities on ongoing protests over immigration enforcement. He said the city has no need for National Guard troops to respond.

CBS News New York has learned more protests are planned for the coming days, including some that could happen by this weekend.