President Jimmy Carter's time with Habitat for Humanity started with success in New York City

NEW YORK -- Former President Jimmy Carter's legacy will live on, thanks in part to his tireless work with Habitat for Humanity.

His first build with the group was in Manhattan, and it was the first of many.

The Mascot Flats building on the Lower East Side

Back in 1984, Carter had been a former president for about three years when he came to New York and spent a week helping to renovate the six-story Mascot Flats building on the Lower East Side. Thanks to Carter and Habitat for Humanity, 19 families became first-time homeowners.

The Arroyos were one of them.

"I am very appreciative, and it's God's gift that he actually gave us the opportunity to own our own home," Irene Arroyo said.

Rob Derocker, who also worked on the Mascot Flats project, recalled the former president's work ethic.

"He was the first one on the job and the last one to be pulled off of it. He was very intent. He knew what the visibility would bring to Habitat for Humanity, but he was most intent on the work," Derocker said.

It was the beginning of a 30-plus-year partnership between Carter, his wife, Rosalynn, and Habitat for Humanity.

"One of the most ardent champions of affordable housing"

The former president and first lady worked alongside more than 100,000 volunteers. They helped build, renovate and repair more than 4,000 homes. Carter's advocacy helped put Habitat for Humanity on the map.

"I think New Yorkers and global citizens alike really, truly have lost one of the most ardent champions of affordable housing and humanitarian efforts in our history," said Sabrina Lippman of Habitat for Humanity New York City and Westchester County.

Officials with Habitat for Humanity plan to put some signage in front of the Mascot Flats building starting on Tuesday so supporters can leave a tribute for President Carter.