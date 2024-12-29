Jimmy Carter remembered as statesman and humanitarian as world leaders respond to his death at 100

The death on Sunday of former President Jimmy Carter, the nation's oldest former president in history, quickly prompted tributes from the U.S. and abroad, with responses coming in from world leaders and ordinary citizens, celebrities and politicians, and people whose lives he affected. Here are some of the reactions to Carter's death at age 100.

President Biden, first lady Dr. Jill Biden

President Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden praised Carter Sunday and mourned the loss of "an extraordinary leader, statesman and humanitarian."

"Over six decades, we had the honor of calling Jimmy Carter a dear friend. But, what's extraordinary about Jimmy Carter, though, is that millions of people throughout America and the world who never met him thought of him as a dear friend as well," the Bidens said in a statement. "With his compassion and moral clarity, he worked to eradicate disease, forge peace, advance civil rights and human rights, promote free and fair elections, house the homeless, and always advocate for the least among us. He saved, lifted, and changed the lives of people all across the globe."

They urged Americans to study Carter, whom they described as "a man of principle, faith, and humility."

"He showed that we are great nation because we are a good people — decent and honorable, courageous and compassionate, humble and strong," the Bidens said.

President-elect Donald Trump

In a statement posted on Truth Social, former president and now President-elect Donald Trump wrote:

"I just heard of the news about the passing of President Jimmy Carter. Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Greatest Nation in History. The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude. Melania and I are thinking warmly of the Carter Family and their loved ones during this difficult time. We urge everyone to keep them in their hearts and prayers."

Sen. Raphael Warnock

Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat who represents Carter's home state of Georgia in Congress, called Carter "one of my heroes."

"His leadership was driven by love, his life's project grounded in compassion and a commitment to human dignity," Warnock said in a statement. "For those of us who have the privilege of representing our communities in elected office, Jimmy Carter is a shining example of what it means to make your faith come alive through the noble work of public service."

Warnock spoke fondly of Carter and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, who died in November 2023.

"He brought his family to worship at my church. At a family dinner, I remember the President and his amazing wife, Rosalyn, holding my daughter, then just two months old, as if she were their own granddaughter. They were among my favorite people," Warnock said.

Sen. Jon Ossoff

Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff, who represents Georgia, said Carter "will be remembered for his commitment to democracy and human rights, his enduring faith, his philanthropic leadership, and his deep love of family."

"From Plains to across the State of Georgia, the United States, and around the world, millions will forever admire and appreciate all that President Carter did for the United States and for the global community," Ossoff wrote in a statement. "The State of Georgia and the United States are better places because of President Jimmy Carter. I join all Georgians and all Americans in mourning his loss. May Jimmy Carter's memory be a blessing."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York, said Carter "personified the true meaning of leadership through service, through compassion, and through integrity."

"From his legacy as President, to his dedication to improving human rights across the globe, and his tireless efforts alongside his wife Rosalynn, in building a better world through Habitat for Humanity, he inspired millions with his unwavering commitment to justice and equality," Schumer wrote.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell

Sen. Mitch McConnell, a Republican representing Kentucky and the party's longtime Senate leader, reflected on Carter's humble origins as a peanut farmer and member of the U.S. military before becoming president.

"He returned home and saved the family farm before feeling drawn to a different sort of public service. And less than 15 years after his first campaign for the state Senate, his fellow Americans elected him leader of the free world," McConnell said.

"Jimmy Carter's character and commitment, just like his crops, were fruits of all-American soil. After every season when life led him to lofty service far from home, he came back home again, determined to plow his unique experiences and influence into helping others; into building and teaching and volunteering; into further enriching the same rich soil that had made his own life possible," McConnell said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, praised Carter's service to the nation and his efforts to advance the cause of peace around the world.

"Today, the thoughts of Americans and the prayers of Congress are lifted up on behalf of the Carter family," Johnson said in a statement. "President Carter's story was one of humble beginnings, and his life is a testament to the boundless opportunities available in this great nation. Because of his work in brokering the Camp David Accords and his advocacy with Habitat for Humanity, the world is a more peaceful place, and more Americans have a place to call home. No one can deny that President Carter led an extraordinary life of service to his country. May he rest in peace."