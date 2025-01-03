Flags in New York's Nassau County not lowered to half-staff to honor Jimmy Carter

MINEOLA, N.Y. — A Republican official who oversees Nassau County on New York's Long Island has seemingly refused to lower flags to half-staff in memory of the late Democratic President Jimmy Carter, who died last weekend at the age of 100.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, a Republican, has not publicly explained his reason for not lowering flags at Nassau County-operated buildings. Following Carter's death Sunday, President Biden called for flags to be flown at half-staff for 30 days at all federal facilities.

When reached Friday, a spokesman for Blakeman told CBS News New York that was "unavailable for comment."

Democratic county legislator Seth Koslow told CBS News New York that honoring a former president should transcend partisan politics, calling the move an embarrassment to Nassau County.

"Politics shouldn't play into this right now. This should be about what's right for a person who represented our country, who guided our country and then served our country when they were done as president, and it's the right thing to do," Koslow said.

Carter died Dec. 29 at his home in Plains, Georgia. Mr. Biden declared Jan. 9 a national day of mourning for Carter. A state funeral will be held that day at the National Cathedral in Washington. Carter will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9.

Flags at half-staff on Inauguration Day

Following Carter's death on Dec. 29, Biden ordered that flags be flown at half-staff for 30 days at all federal buildings, military posts and naval stations, as well as on all naval vessels.

The order means flags will still be at half-staff on Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, when President-elect Donald Trump assumes office.

In a social media post Friday, Trump wrote that "because of the death of President Jimmy Carter, the Flag may, for the first time ever during an Inauguration of a future President, be at half mast. Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it. Let's see how it plays out."

During a briefing Friday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the White House would not consider reversing or reevaluating the order.

