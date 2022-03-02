New York leaders respond to President Biden's first State of the Union address

NEW YORK -- New York leaders responded to President Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul released the following statement --

"In his first State of the Union Address, President Biden outlined a bold vision to build a stronger America through smart federal investments that support hard-working Americans. New Yorkers have seen firsthand the benefits of the historic accomplishments of the President's administration, including vaccinating 200 million Americans, spurring the fastest job growth in history, cutting child poverty, and providing a once-in-a-generation investment in our nation's infrastructure. "Through President Biden's leadership, America has made enormous progress in combatting the pandemic and setting the stage for our economic recovery. But we still face emerging threats that will require a focused, unified approach: growing armed conflict in Europe, rising inflation costs, increasing energy prices driven by a reliance on fossil fuels, and a rapidly changing climate - the existential threat of our time. I applaud the President for his ongoing efforts to form a strong and united coalition of international allies and provide direct assistance to Ukraine, as well as calling on Congress to take action that cuts costs for middle-class Americans and addresses the core health and economic challenges created by climate change. And I'm deeply grateful the president honored the memory of our fallen NYPD heroes, Officers Mora and Rivera, as he discussed comprehensive support for our public safety system. "I thank President Biden for also highlighting the need to expand domestic manufacturing to combat inflation, in particular within the semiconductor industry. My administration has laid the groundwork to cement New York as the national hub for semiconductor manufacturing, and we are ready to work with the President to make his vision a reality. His leadership has put America on a path to a better, more inclusive nation, and I look forward to our continued partnership that will usher in a New Era for New York that will endure through the ages."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also released a statement --

"Tonight, President Biden laid out his vision about how to build a better America - one with a stronger economy, one that has safer streets with fewer guns, one that invests in our health care system and moves towards normal routines again while keeping up the fight against COVID-19, and one that defends democracy, both at home and abroad. "While everything the president spoke about is worthy to note, I am deeply grateful that President Biden directly mentioned two heroes who sacrificed their lives for the people of New York City - Detectives Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora. These two men died in the line of duty, and we must honor them by being clear that we will not abandon our streets, just as the president said. "Public safety and justice are prerequisites to prosperity, so we must end the wave of gun violence we are seeing across New York and the rest of the nation. "The president came to New York City last month to discuss how the federal government can help cities combat the scourge of gun violence, which is exactly what my Blueprint to End Gun Violence does. Public safety is my administration's highest priority, which is why we will remove guns from our streets, protect our communities, and create a safe, prosperous, and just city for all New Yorkers."

The president also paid tribute to NYPD detectives Wilbert Mora and Jason Rivera during his address.

Mora and Rivera were fatally shot while responding to a domestic disturbance in Harlem in January.

Mr. Biden recounted how he spoke with their loved ones not long after their funerals.

"I spoke with their families. I told them that we're forever in debt for their sacrifices and we'll carry on their mission to restore the trust and safety that every community deserves," Biden said.

The president said investing in crime prevention and community policing can restore trust and safety.