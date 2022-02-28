How to watch Biden deliver the 2022 State of the Union address

How to watch Biden deliver the 2022 State of the Union addressget the free app
President Biden will deliver the State of the Union address before both Houses of Congress on Tuesday, March 1, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine and less than a week after he announced his nominee for the Supreme Court.
This will be Mr. Biden's first State of the Union, since he had not been in office long enough last year to deliver an official State of the Union. In his address before the joint session of Congress last year, Mr. Biden delivered a hopeful message focused on his ambitious plans for recovering from the pandemic, saying, "in America, we always get up."
This year, Mr. Biden faces polls showing high disapproval ratings as America headed into the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic amid worries about inflation and foreign conflicts. As he hit one year in office, a CBS News poll found that while most respondents personally liked Mr. Biden, words like "frustrated" and "disappointed" topped people's descriptions of things, along with the feeling that he's "distracted" and not focusing on what they care about.
Mr. Biden's speech will be followed by the Republican response, delivered this year by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.
The State of the Union will begin Tuesday at 9 p.m. CBS News will have continuing coverage throughout the day, which will start at 7 a.m. ET on "CBS Mornings." Prime-time coverage will begin on CBS News at 8 p.m. ET and a Special Report will air on CBS News streaming and the CBS television network from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.
How to watch President Biden's State of the Union address
What: President Biden's State of the Union address and the Republican response
Date: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Speech: 9 p.m. ET
Location: U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
TV: CBS network television (find your local station here)
Online stream: Live on CBS News streaming in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device
"Red & Blue": Pre-speech coverage at 6 p.m. ET on CBS News streaming
CBS News coverage plans
"CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell will anchor the multi-platform coverage from Washington, D.C., and be joined in studio by "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King, "Face the Nation" moderator and chief foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan, chief political analyst John Dickerson and chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes.
Chief campaigns and elections correspondent Robert Costa and congressional correspondents Nikole Killion and Scott MacFarlane will report from Capitol Hill. Senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe will join from the White House.
Chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett will lead fact-checking throughout the coverage, and chief justice and national affairs correspondent Jeff Pegues will report on the security measures around the Capitol and in Washington.
Elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto will provide instant polling of reactions to the president's address. Business analyst Jill Schlesinger will join the coverage for the latest on how the economy and rising inflation is impacting people's' lives and the political conversation. Former Republican congressman Will Hurd of Texas and Democratic strategist and political contributor Joel Payne will also contribute analysis.
On CBS News streaming, "Red & Blue" will begin pre-speech coverage at 6 p.m. ET, hosted by Elaine Quijano at the CBS Broadcast Center and Garrett in Washington. Salvanto will deliver the latest polling. Senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang will anchor the 7 p.m. ET hour, followed by reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns and CBS News Radio's Steve Dorsey joining the coverage at 8 p.m. ET.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds to deliver GOP response
Republican Governor Kim Reynolds of Iowa will deliver the GOP response to Mr. Biden's address. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tapped Reynolds to deliver the response last week.
"Governor Kim Reynolds' brave, bold, and successful leadership for Iowans has put her right at the front of that pack. She fought COVID without forgetting common sense and protected Iowans' health and their rights at the same time," McConnell said in a statement. "The President and his team should take notes."
Reynolds has served as governor of Iowa since 2017, and was the first woman elected governor in 2018.
"The Biden Administration is governing from the far-left, ignoring the problems of working-class Americans while pushing an agenda that stifles free speech, free thought, and economic freedom," she said in a statement. "The American people have had enough, but there is an alternative and that's what I look forward to sharing on Tuesday evening."