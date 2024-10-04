Ports of New York, New Jersey shutting down for several days to address backlog caused by dockworker strike

How the dockworker strike impacted New York and New Jersey

How the dockworker strike impacted New York and New Jersey

How the dockworker strike impacted New York and New Jersey

PORT ELIZABETH, N.J. — This week's dockworker walk-out left a backlog of cargo in the ports of New York and New Jersey, Port Authority officials say.

Dockworkers are now back on the job after a wage agreement that extends their contract until Jan. 15. President Joe Biden says he and his team helped bring both sides together, reminding them an extended strike could be devastating for Hurricane Helene victims.

"It was truly a service to the American people for all these parties to come together to respond to our request to keep the ports open. I was determined to avert a crisis," Biden said.

4-day dockworker strike has big impact on New York, New Jersey

According to Port Authority officials, the economic impact on the New York and New Jersey area was huge during the four-day strike – as much as $300 million a day.

Not only that, cargo containers need to be unloaded and vessels have to be brought to port, in some instances by tugboat.

"Early this morning, there were 24 ships at anchor waiting to get into port, including 19 container vessels, four car ships and one other specialty vessels," said Beth Rooney, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey director.

Rooney says there are about 35,000 import containers with all kinds of consumer goods, as well 1,000 refrigerated containers that were on the terminal when the port shut down.

"Everything from food stuffs to some medical equipment, some photography equipment, flowers, wine and spirits are often in those refrigerated containers," Rooney said. "They all remained plugged in, so they should have maintained the temperature."

The ports of New York and New Jersey will shut down for several days to take care of the backlog, but two truck terminals will operate over the weekend. The others will open Monday morning.

Port authority officials say they hope to have everything back to normal by the end of next week.