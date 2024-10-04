Hurricane Helene satellite images show major devastation in North Carolina as death toll continues to rise

A week after Hurricane Helene tore through the U.S. Southeast and devasated western North Carolina with heavy rains and severe flooding, satellite images are showing the extent of the damage.

Officials have previously said hundreds of roads in western North Carolina have been inaccessible because of the storm's effects, hindering rescue efforts. Residents reported seeing water as high as the roofs of some homes.

At least 219 people have been confirmed dead, and officials say they expect the death toll to continue to rise as recovery efforts continue.

Satellite images show washed-out streets and buildings. One image shows mud and debris near Old Fort Elementary School in Old Fort, North Carolina.

A satellite view shows mud and debris near Old Fort Elementary School, in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Old Fort, North Carolina, U.S., October 2, 2024. Maxar Technologies

Old Fort is one of the hardest-hit areas, CBS affiliate WNCN-TV reported. Cars, homes and more were pushed along by strong floodwaters. Power, water and other essential services are still yet to be fully restored.

Another satellite image from the town shows empty space where homes once were, and downed trees and power lines.

A satellite view shows a closer view of the damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Old Fort, North Carolina, U.S., October 2, 2024. Maxar Technologies

In the town of Spruce Pine, the local North Toe River overflowed, flooding the region that is also the source of quartz used in microchips, according to NPR.

This satellite image released by Maxar Technologies shows flooding by the North Toe River and market damage from Hurricane Helene in Spruce Pine, N.C., Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. Maxar Technologies / AP

The town received over two feet of rain, according to the National Weather Service, and images show muddy roads, wrecked homes and more devastation.

This satellite image released by Maxar Technologies shows flooding from Hurricane Helene by the North Toe River and downtown in Spruce Pine, N.C., Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. Maxar Technologies / AP

President Joe Biden viewed the damage and cleanup efforts in Florida and Georgia on Thursday, and said that the work to rebuild will cost "billions of dollars." On Wednesday, he visited the Carolinas and surveyed damage by air.

Mr. Biden said then that the federal government will cover 100% of all debris removal and emergency protective measure costs in North Carolina for six months, and will do the same for Florida and Georgia for the next 90 days.

This satellite image released by Maxar Technologies shows Mill Creek after storm damage from Hurricane Helene in Old Fort, N.C., Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. Maxar Technologies / AP

"In moments like this, it's time to put politics aside," the president said against the backdrop of a damaged Ray City, Georgia. "There are no Democrats or Republicans out here."