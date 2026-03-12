Gov. Mikie Sherrill to take ceremonial first train ride over new Portal North Bridge

It's a big day for the Portal North Bridge, designed to replace the trouble-plagued, 115-year-old Portal Bridge that long caused delays for commuters.

Thursday afternoon, New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill will host a ceremonial first train ride across the new span.

End in sight for major service disruptions

NJ Transit riders say the change can't come soon enough. They've been dealing with major service disruptions for nearly a month and are ready to get back on track. Officials say most train schedules should return to normal once the first track goes into service this Sunday.

The new Portal North Bridge and the 115-year-old Portal Bridge it's replacing. CBS News New York

Commuters have been waiting for decades for work to wrap up on the first phase of the $2.3 billion Portal North Bridge. Getting to this point hasn't been easy for riders. For the past month, crews have been working around the clock to connect the new bridge into the rail network. It's a process that meant fewer trains, longer commutes, and crowded rides for some passengers.

"I just need it to be done"

Once the first track opens, officials say westbound trains will begin using the new bridge, while eastbound trains will continue to use the old one.

"I hope it makes it a little bit better, because the travel time now," commuter Yasif Sim said.

"Trains aren't running as often," commuter Kelvin Gonzalez said. "It's like almost a 30-minute wait for the next train if you're missing it."

"Whatever it takes to get it done at this point. I just need it to be done," commuter Martin Lucas said.

There is a second phase to the project that will start up in the fall, and could bring a similar experience to what riders have been dealing with over the past few weeks.