Murphy, Buttigieg on hand for groundbreaking of new Portal Bridge in New Jersey

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

KEARNY, N.J. -- Reconstruction gets underway Monday on the century-old Portal Bridge in New Jersey. 

Gov. Phil Murphy will be joined by U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for the groundbreaking. 

The bridge connects Kearny and Secaucus over the Hackensack River, and has been blamed for numerous delays for commuters. 

The new bridge will be high enough to allow marine traffic to pass underneath without interrupting the movement of trains. 

