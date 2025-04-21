Pope Francis mourned at St. Patrick's Cathedral in NYC as world reacts to his death

Pope Francis dies at the age of 88, the Vatican says

Pope Francis is being mourned by Catholics around the world after the Vatican shared news of his death early Monday. Cardinal Dolan led a mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City, where parishioners have been praying for the pope's recovery.

A small but solemn crowd gathered inside the cathedral, and many were seen kneeling in prayer before a portrait of the pope. It sat next to an empty seat and a chalice that was a gift from the pope that he used in a mass when he visited the city in 2015.

"We're convinced that even though Pope Francis has passed over, passed over from this life to the next, he still lives, he still lives," said Dolan. "Even though we have rock solid confidence in the mercy of Jesus, we never take it for granted. So we ask mercy upon his noble eternal soul. You bet we do, he'd want us to. He was such an eloquent preacher in divine mercy.

"But we also offer gratitude to God for the gift that he was. We don't call him Holy Father for nothing. He's the father of our family, and there's a death in our family, and we're sad," he added.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams directed flags to be flown at half staff and called his visit to the Vatican "one of the most sacred and special moments of my life."

"It is with great sadness that I mourn with billions around the world after learning of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. As someone deeply connected to my faith and who represents a city of millions of Catholics, my visit to the Vatican to meet with and hear directly from Pope Francis last year was one of the most sacred and special moments of my life," Adams said in a statement. "Pope Francis led with kindness, grace, and faith as he helped build a better world and unite all people, regardless of their background. His decades of spreading peace and love will forever be remembered."

As the global Catholic community wakes up in deep sadness, tributes are pouring in from world leaders reflecting on the pope's impact.

Pope Francis remembered as the people's pope

Francis is being remembered as the people's pope, a great spiritual leader, who was a tireless activist for peace.

His election in 2013 marked many firsts. He was the first pontiff from the Americas and the first Jesuit to assume the papacy.

He traveled to over 60 countries during his time as pope and drew crowds who were not just made up of Catholics. He was seen as a reformer who inherited a church with many problems, still reeling from its child sex abuse scandal.

Throughout his tenure, he consistently championed themes of compassion, humility and advocacy for the world's most vulnerable and led by example — by dining with the homeless, washing inmates' feet and providing a home in Italy for migrants and refugees fleeing war.

"He taught us at the end by allowing us to watch him die. He taught us that who we are is more important than what we can do," Dolan said Monday.

"I just thought he came across as a very peaceful man and did what they wanted him to do, right? Lead the church as somebody who looked out for the poor, looked out for the lesser of us," said St. Patrick's parishioner Frank Francese.

