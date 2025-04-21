Pope Francis touched many lives in New York City's Argentinian communities

Pope Francis was from Argentina and at age 76 became the first South American pope.

Following his death on Monday at the age of 88, members of the Argentinian-American community in New York City reflected on his papacy.

"A very nice and humble person"

Across Queens, in churches and in restaurants with Argentine cuisine, some residents shared how proud they are to have Argentina in common with Pope Francis, who was born to Italian immigrants in Buenos Aires.

"He happens to be Argentinian, very nice and humble person," Raymond Urena said. "I was happy to have him as a pope."

"It's the first thing I looked at when I saw my phone. It's not really a surprise, but definitely a loss. He was definitely more progressive than his predecessors," added Liam McGann of Sunnyside Gardens.

"All people from Argentina [are] very, very sad in this moment," a man named Francisco added.

Pope Francis never returned to Argentina

Like they lost a friend is how some patrons and staffers said they feel, as they gathered in steakhouses like Boca Juniors on Queens Boulevard and Baires on Manhattan's West 50th Street.

At Baires, Luciana, the manager, who was born in Argentina, checked in with her co-workers.

"It's, of course, a giant sadness for all us," Luciana said.

She admitted to feeling a little disappointed that Pope Francis died before going back to their shared homeland. He made more than 45 international trips as pope, but he never returned to Argentina.

Those who loved him shared thoughts of home, thoughts of loss, and the end of an era.