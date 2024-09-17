How to register to vote for 2024 general election in New York, New Jersey & Connecticut

NEW YORK -- It's National Voter Registration Day, and voters across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are encouraged to check their registration status.

As the Nov. 5 general election draws nearer, here are some key dates to keep in mind to cast your vote in the 2024 presidential race.

New York voter registration deadline

New Yorkers have until Oct. 26 to register to vote in the general election. Voters can register online, by mail or in person. Check your registration status here.

Following a recent court ruling, all registered New York voters will have the option to vote-by-mail this election.

Absentee ballot requests: Oct. 26 by mail or Nov. 4 in-person. Find more information here.

Early voting dates: Oct. 26 to Nov. 3. Use this link to look up your polling location.

Election Day poll hours: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Note: Early voting and Election Day hours and locations may differ.

New York City voters can find the city's election hub with more information here. You can also click here for a sample of what's on your ballot.

New Jersey voter registration

New Jersey's voter registration deadline is Oct. 15, 2024. for the general election. Check your registration status here.

Absentee ballot requests: Oct. 29 by mail or Nov. 4 in-person. Find more information here.



Early voting dates: Oct. 26 to Nov. 3. Use this link to look up your polling location.

Election Day poll hours: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Click here for a sample of what's on the ballot.

Connecticut voter registration

Connecticut's voter registration deadline is Oct. 18, 2024. Check your registration status here.

Absentee ballot requests: While the deadline to request a ballot is technically Nov. 4, voters applying online or by mail should leave enough time to receive their ballot. You can also request one in-person at your town clerk. Find more information here.

Early voting dates: Oct. 21 to Nov. 3. Use this link to look up your polling location.

Election Day poll hours: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Click here for a sample of what's on the ballot.

