Connecticut election results show live vote count for 2024 races

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Connecticut voters have had their say in the 2024 elections and we are tracking results as they come in.

Connecticut has voted for the Democratic ticket in every presidential election since 1992. This year, in addition to the presidential election, CBS News projects Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy has won reelection to the U.S. Senate from Connecticut, defeating Republican challenger Matthew Corey.

Connecticut voters will also be deciding on the "No-Excuse Absentee Voting Amendment," which would allow any voter in the Nutmeg State to request a mail-in ballot without requiring one of a handful existing reasons for mailing a vote in

President - Connecticut election results

U.S. Senate - Connecticut election results

U.S. Representative - Connecticut election results


Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is managing editor of CBS New York. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

