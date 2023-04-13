Police: Kayden Halmet, 18, arrested in string of Bronx school break-ins and calculator thefts

NEW YORK - An 18-year-old is facing charges for smashing property and stealing calculators from several Bronx schools, police say.

The NYPD arrested Kayden Halmet on three counts of burglary Wednesday.

Police say a group of suspects broke into schools on nine occasions between Feb. 19 and March 7, targeting some locations more than once.

They allegedly caused more than $15,000 in property damage, and stole calculators and other items, worth approximately $42,500.

"When you steal 100 calculators and you can get $30 bucks apiece for them, that's an easy three grand," John Jay College of Criminal Justice associate professor Christopher Herrmann told CBS2 after one incident.

Herrmann said these burglaries are all about accessible, disposable items.

"Things that are small, portable, easy to steal, easy to sell, things that are in demand. Those are things that are very popular, typically, for being stolen," he said.

