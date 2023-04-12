Watch CBS News
Caught on video: Thieves steal nearly $250,000 worth of luxury handbags from Manhattan auction house, police say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - A group of thieves smashed their way into a Manhattan auction house and stole nearly $250,000 worth of luxury handbags, police say.

Surveillance video shows one suspect use a hammer to break the front window of Heritage Auctions on Park Avenue near East 57th Street. 

Police say the group stole eight Hermes bags, worth a total of $242,000.

The break-in happened just before 4 a.m. on March 7.

Police say the suspects took off in a white Acura sedan. 

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on April 12, 2023 / 7:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

