Suspects wanted in rash of school burglaries in the Bronx

Suspects wanted for rash of school burglaries in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Police are searching for suspects targeting schools in the Bronx.

They're wanted in connection to at least nine burglaries.

Video shows them using a chair to break into a charter school on Brock Avenue back on Feb. 6.

Police say they got away with $6,900 worth of calculators in that incident, and they have since gotten away with tens of thousands of dollars in more equipment at other schools.

The most recent incident was this past Tuesday.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.