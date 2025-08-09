Free water, portable toilets available for Paterson, N.J., residents impacted by water main break

Boil water advisory for Paterson, Prospect Park could remain in place over weekend

A clean water distribution site has been set up in Paterson, New Jersey, for residents impacted by Friday's massive water main break.

Many residents and businesses in the area remain without water or with low water pressure.

The Passaic Valley Water Commission opened a comfort station Saturday at John F. Kennedy High School. They placed several portable toilets for residents to use until 9 p.m. Saturday and are distributing free water.

City officials say they're also working on bringing in shower trailers to help bring relief to impacted residents.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh says the comfort station will also be open on Sunday and more free water will be distributed.

Repairs could take up to 48 hours

Officials say they're working around the clock to repair a 30-inch water main break in a wooded area near Hinchliffe Stadium. They say it happened early Friday morning.

Given the location of the break, the aging system and access to the pipe, city officials say they're experiencing repair delays and estimate it could take up to 48 hours to fix it.

The cause of the break is still under investigation.

"Now is not the time to point fingers. We need to join hands like we are here today and be solution-based as a city, as a community. Even though you may not be impacted, we all can play a role in providing relief for our residents," Sayegh said.

Boil water advisory remains in place for Paterson, Prospect Park

A boil water advisory has been issued for Paterson and Prospect Park. Residents should boil water for one minute before using it for drinking, preparing foods, mixing baby formula, washing produce, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth and washing dishes.

City officials say they plan to keep the boil water advisory in place even after repairs are made, and they will monitor the situation.

Residents say nearly all aspects of their daily routine have been impacted.

"No showers, can't flush the toilet, none of that stuff. No, it's not good at all," Prospect Park resident Tisha Graham said.