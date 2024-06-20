Thousands under boil water advisory in Paterson and Clifton, N.J. Map shows impacted area

PATERSON, N.J. -- A water main break in New Jersey is impacting thousands of families in parts of Clifton and Paterson.

The Passaic Valley Water Commission expects to finish repairs on the water main by Thursday night, but the advisory will remain in place until further notice.

Passaic Valley Water Commission issues boil water advisory

As many as 5,000 people in south Paterson and parts of Clifton are under a boil water advisory after a large main break on Wednesday.

A boil water advisory is in effect for Passaic Valley Water Commission customers in parts of Clifton and Paterson, New Jersey. Passaic Valley Water Commission

Businesses and residents in the following areas are impacted:

Lakeview Avenue from Maryland Avenue to West Third Street in Clifton/Paterson

Marshall Street/Kuller Road in Clifton/Paterson

Route 46 (Piaget Avenue) in Clifton

21st Avenue going east to East 26th Street in Paterson

Impacted residents should bring tap water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before using for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth and washing dishes. If boiling water is not possible, residents should use bottled water.

Officials in Paterson say it will likely be at least 24 to 48 hours before the boil advisory is lifted.

Updates will be posted at pvwc.com, and customers can call 973-340-4300 and select option #2 to speak to customer service.

Water distribution available for Clifton, Paterson residents impacted by boil water advisory

Impacted customers can pick up water at Southside Firehouse located at 130 Getty Ave. in Paterson. Water will be available until 7 p.m.

Customers must bring a valid ID to confirm their current address is in the impacted area.

Residents can take one case of water per household.

"We have seven pallets of water. We will have an additional five. We're distributing one case per household to everybody in the boil water advisory," said Troy Ayers, with the Paterson Office of Emergency Management.

Some Paterson residents without water amid intense heat

The tap is dry in Jasmin Vargas' kitchen. It's the same in her bathroom. She's had no water since late Wednesday morning.

"Due to the hot temperature, I mean, we need water and we need a shower because it's too hot out. And it's not easy to maneuver with two kids," Vargas said.

"I have to go to my family's house in Clifton to brush my teeth, take a shower. It's been really inconvenient" Paterson resident Adriana Orbe said.

The nearby St. Joseph's University Medical Center was also operating at restricted water pressure. The hospital diverted incoming emergency room patients to alternate facilities for more than a day until water pressure improved Thursday afternoon and normal operations resumed.

"I also want to commend our fire department, under the leadership of Chief Alicea. They were pumping water into the cooling system at St. Joseph's Hospital so we'd avert a disaster and an evacuation," Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh said.