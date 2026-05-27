Man accused of fatally stabbing O'Shae Sibley in Brooklyn expected to testify at trial

The man who prosecutors say killed professional dancer O'Shae Sibley at a Brooklyn gas station is expecting to take the stand at his trial.

Dmitry Popov, who was 17 at the time, allegedly stabbed Sibley in July 2023. Sibley, who was 28, was dancing with friends while pumping gas at the station in Midwood.

Sibley and his friends were returning from the beach when he got into a heated argument with Popov, according to officers.

The NYPD said Popov made homophobic and racist comments towards them before the argument turned physical.

Sibley was stabbed in the chest and later died.

Popov is being charged as an adult with second-degree murder as a hate crime.

Who was O'Shae Sibley?

Sibley was a well-known dancer who was part of the ballroom community. He was a professional dancer featured in music videos and performed at New York City's Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

Originally from Philadelphia, he got his start at Philadanco! at just 14. He moved to New York to pursue his dance career and also dance with the Alvin Ailey Dance Theater.

"Just a ball of light"

Other dancers, performers and community members across the city and country mourned his death.

Beyoncé posted about his death on her website, and Spike Lee also posted a tribute on his Instagram.

Crowds gathered at Pier 46, the East Village and the LGBT Community Center in the West Village, days after the incident.

"Just a ball of light. Just like he was. I want him to be remembered just the way he was," Sibley's father, Jake Kelly, said.

In August 2023, his younger sister, Destineh Kelly, said she wanted justice for her brother.

"I can't wait to go to trial because my brother didn't deserve this," she said.