Flowers, candles and music in the East Village honor the life of O'Shae Sibley

NEW YORK -- On Tuesday, a community in the East Village honored a man killed this past Saturday after dancing at a gas station.

Flowers and candles were seen outside a club on East Sixth Street in honor of 28-year-old O'Shae Sibley.

Sibley was dancing while pumping gas in Midwood, Brooklyn, when investigators say he got into an argument with a man who made homophobic comments.

The situation became heated and then Sibley was fatally stabbed.

READ MORE: NYPD: O'Shae Sibley, 28, stabbed to death in suspected hate crime at Brooklyn gas station

The organizer of Tuesday's event didn't know Sibley, but wanted to honor him.

"We perform Black American music. This is a queer space. So when this tragedy happened, I just thought it would be beautiful to hold space for anyone who might have feelings on the matter, just wanna come out and feel safe and celebrated," musician Richard Cortez said.

Police are investigating the Sibley case as a possible hate crime.

No arrests have been made.