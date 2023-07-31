NYPD hunting for suspect following fatal stabbing at Brooklyn gas station

Man stabbed to death near gas station on Coney Island

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Brooklyn.

A 28-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach at a gas station on Coney Island Avenue in Midwood late Saturday night.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Surveillance video shows some type of confrontation between two groups of people leading up to the stabbing.

Investigators are still searching for a suspect.