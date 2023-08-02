Beyoncé posts tribute to O'Shae Sibley, 28-year-old stabbed to death after dancing at Brooklyn gas station
NEW YORK -- Beyoncé posted a tribute on her website honoring O'Shae Sibley, the man who was stabbed to death during an argument at a gas station last weekend in Midwood, Brooklyn.
Sibley was dancing with friends when they were approached by a man who allegedly made homophobic comments. The argument turned physical, and the 28-year-old was fatally stabbed.
Wednesday morning, the homepage of Beyoncé's website read, "Rest In Power O'Shae Sibley."
Sibley was mourned with a vigil Tuesday in the East Village.
Meanwhile, the NYPD is investigating his death as a possible hate crime. Police say they have identified a suspect, but no arrests have been made.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.