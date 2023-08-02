Watch CBS News
Beyoncé posts tribute to O'Shae Sibley, 28-year-old stabbed to death after dancing at Brooklyn gas station

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

East Village club honors man fatally stabbed after dancing at Brooklyn gas station
East Village club honors man fatally stabbed after dancing at Brooklyn gas station 00:46

NEW YORK -- Beyoncé posted a tribute on her website honoring O'Shae Sibley, the man who was stabbed to death during an argument at a gas station last weekend in Midwood, Brooklyn. 

Sibley was dancing with friends when they were approached by a man who allegedly made homophobic comments. The argument turned physical, and the 28-year-old was fatally stabbed. 

Wednesday morning, the homepage of Beyoncé's website read, "Rest In Power O'Shae Sibley."

Sibley was mourned with a vigil Tuesday in the East Village

Meanwhile, the NYPD is investigating his death as a possible hate crime. Police say they have identified a suspect, but no arrests have been made.

