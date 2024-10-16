Comet visible again tonight around NYC, as October full moon approaches. Here's when to see them.

First Alert Weather: How long with this cold stretch last?

NEW YORK -- Our next full moon is the October 2024 supermoon called the Hunter's Moon, and it's expected to be the brightest of the year so far.

Meanwhile, stargazers are hoping for another chance to see a rare comet, and we have a meteor shower headed our way early next week.

Here's everything you need to know about when and where to keep your eyes on the skies.

When to see the next full moon for 2024

The Hunter's Moon reaches its nearest point to Earth around 9 p.m. Wednesday, and the full moon is set to materialize around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

The moon started looking extra bright Tuesday night and will continue to do so for the next few days, until Friday morning.

Astronomers say for the best view, head outside just after sunset and look just above the horizon.

October 2024 supermoon visibility forecast

Wednesday is our coldest night of the week, so you'll want to have a coat (and maybe a heavy one at that) if you're out late. Freeze warnings and frost advisories are already spread out across the northwest suburbs.

Thankfully, viewing conditions will be excellent, with mainly clear skies expected.

Thursday will be another gorgeous autumn day, as an Omega Block sets up across the region. This will allow for a long stretch of sunny days and clear nights — perfect for viewing the Orionids meteor shower as it peaks early next week.

Rare comet viewing tonight in New Jersey

A comet that hasn't been seen from Earth in 80,000 years appeared in the skies over New York and New Jersey last weekend, and there's another chance to see it Wednesday night.

A viewing event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the William D. McDowell Observatory at DeKorte Park in Lyndhurst. The observatory says the comet will be visible with a telescope from approximately 6:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

All this celestial activity comes after the northern lights put on a show from a geomagnetic storm last week, setting up stunning photos over the New York City skyline.