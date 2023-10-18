Watch CBS News
Health

Open enrollment underway for Medicare and Medicaid: What to know this year

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

What to know with open enrollment underway for Medicare
What to know with open enrollment underway for Medicare 04:49

NEW YORK -- More than 65 million Americans use Medicare for their health and prescription drug coverage. 

Open enrollment is happening right now, but this can be a confusing time, whether you already use Medicare or you're a caregiver for someone who needs coverage. 

We spoke with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Director Dr. Meena Seshamani for what you need to know this year. 

Open enrollment runs until December 7. 

CLICK HERE and watch Seshamani's full interview above for more information.    

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 18, 2023 / 8:39 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.