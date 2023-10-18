Open enrollment underway for Medicare and Medicaid: What to know this year
NEW YORK -- More than 65 million Americans use Medicare for their health and prescription drug coverage.
Open enrollment is happening right now, but this can be a confusing time, whether you already use Medicare or you're a caregiver for someone who needs coverage.
We spoke with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Director Dr. Meena Seshamani for what you need to know this year.
Open enrollment runs until December 7.
CLICK HERE and watch Seshamani's full interview above for more information.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.