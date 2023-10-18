Open enrollment underway for Medicare and Medicaid: What to know this year

What to know with open enrollment underway for Medicare

NEW YORK -- More than 65 million Americans use Medicare for their health and prescription drug coverage.

Open enrollment is happening right now, but this can be a confusing time, whether you already use Medicare or you're a caregiver for someone who needs coverage.

We spoke with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Director Dr. Meena Seshamani for what you need to know this year.

Open enrollment runs until December 7.

