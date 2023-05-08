Watch CBS News
On Call with Dr. Kumar: U.S. set to end COVID public health emergency

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

What does it mean as U.S. lifts COVID public health emergency?
What does it mean as U.S. lifts COVID public health emergency? 04:20

NEW YORK -- Later this week, the Biden administration will end the public health emergency for the coronavirus pandemic

This follows the World Health Organization declaring an end to the pandemic emergency late last week. 

CBS2's Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS2 to explain how the news may impact our health and economy.

We asked what it means to end a public health emergency and what changes we can expect to see. 

Watch her full interview above for more information.

First published on May 8, 2023 / 7:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

