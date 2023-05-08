On Call with Dr. Kumar: U.S. set to end COVID public health emergency

What does it mean as U.S. lifts COVID public health emergency?

What does it mean as U.S. lifts COVID public health emergency?

What does it mean as U.S. lifts COVID public health emergency?

NEW YORK -- Later this week, the Biden administration will end the public health emergency for the coronavirus pandemic.

This follows the World Health Organization declaring an end to the pandemic emergency late last week.

CBS2's Dr. Nidhi Kumar is On Call for CBS2 to explain how the news may impact our health and economy.

We asked what it means to end a public health emergency and what changes we can expect to see.

Watch her full interview above for more information.