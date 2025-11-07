Omer Neutra laid to rest at funeral in Israel

A funeral service was held in Israel Friday for Long Island native Omer Neutra, killed by Hamas during the Oct. 7th attacks.

The 21-year-old American-Israeli was serving with the IDF at the time of his death.

He grew up in Plainview.

His body was returned to Israel this week, more than two years after he was killed.

His funeral was held at a military cemetery in northern Tel Aviv.

Hundreds of mourners attended the military funeral.

"Since that day, the old world stopped, turned upside down. We became broken, clinging to your memory, your smile, your voice," said his father, Ronen Neutra. "Today we finally have a place to be with you, a place to talk to you, a place to love you, even when you're no longer here. "

Admiral Brad Cooper eulogizes Omer Neutra at his funeral on Nov. 7, 2025. Paulina Patimer

Neutra was also eulogized by Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command, and Israel's President Isaac Herzog.

"He is the son of two nations. He embodied the best of both the United States and Israel. Uniquely, he has firmly cemented his place in history as the hero of two countries," said Cooper.

Orna Neutra spoke last and addressed her son's coffin. "My beloved," she said, her voice quivering, her eyes shaded by dark sunglasses. "We are all left with the vast space between who you were to us and to the world in your life and what you were yet to become. And with the mission to fill that gap with the light and goodness that you are."

After he was abducted, his parents made some 40 trips to Washington to lobby for their son, appeared regularly at protests in the U.S. and Israel and addressed the Republican National Convention last year. For more than a year following the Oct. 7 attack, they believed Omer was still alive. After 14 months, they received word from the military that intelligence indicated he had been killed during the 2023 attack.

Edam Alexander embraces Ronen Neutra, Omer Neutra's father, at Omer Neutra's funeral in Israel. Paulina Patimer

Six bodies of hostages now remain in Gaza. The territory's militants have released 22 bodies since the ceasefire began last month. Hamas returned 20 living hostages to Israel on Oct. 13. Israel has handed over 285 bodies of Palestinians back to Gaza, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross, which handles the exchanges.

The exchanges of the dead are the central component of the initial phase of the deal which requires Hamas return all hostage remains as quickly as possible. The ceasefire is aimed at winding down the deadliest and most destructive war ever fought between Israel and the Palestinian militant group.