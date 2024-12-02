Watch CBS News
Israeli-American hostage Omer Neutra, of Long Island, confirmed dead in Gaza, IDF says

By Renee Anderson

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- U.S.-Israeli hostage Omer Neutra is confirmed dead in Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces announced on Monday.

The IDF says the 21-year-old from Long Island was killed fighting Hamas militants during the Oct. 7 massacre. His body was taken into Gaza, where it is still being held by Hamas. 

Neutra had deferred his enrollment at SUNY Binghamton to join the IDF after high school. 

"We just learned that this prayer couldn't be answered for the family of Omer Neutra. Omer was barbarically murdered by Hamas in the October 7 attacks," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. "We pray that his body can be returned to his family, who have been speaking out for him & all hostages since that horrific day."

Israel says 97 hostages remain in captivity. 

Families of hostages respond to Hamas propaganda video

Over the weekend, Neutra's parents spoke at a rally in Central Park, alongside the father of another Israeli-American hostage. 

Edan Alexander, 20, grew up in Tenafly, New Jersey and joined the Israel Defense Forces out of high school. 

He was seen alive in a new propaganda video released by Hamas on Saturday. 

His father described seeing him in the video as both emotional and disturbing, but said the family was happy to get a sign of life.

