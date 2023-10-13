Long Island community rallies around Omer Neutra, missing Israeli soldier from Plainview, N.Y.

SYOSSET, N.Y. - A Long Island community is rallying around a young Israeli soldier born and raised in Planview.

His parents last heard from 21-year-old Omer Neutra just before a surprise attack on a small military base where he lived.

"Bring Omer home" reads the sign at his Syosset synagogue.

Neutra is missing, and feared abducted by Hamas terrorists in Israel.

"We are really rallying around Omer, who grew up here, became bar mitzvah here in this congregation," Rabbi Joel Levenson of Midway Jewish Center said.

Emotion poured forth from Levenson at the Midway Jewish Center, which was guarded by police as donations - too many to count - were dropped off.

"Sitting hostage to Hamas is a boy who turns 22 this week," Levenson said.

Neutra's heartbroken parents are sending messages.

"Omer, we know you are alive. We know you are whole. Be strong," his mother Orna Neutra said.

"With a lot of passion. He is a fun-loving person, and a huge sports fan, especially loving the Knicks," Omer's father Ronen Neutra said.

Omer was an honors student at Schecter Yeshiva in Williston Park, where he excelled on and off the court. After he graduated, and before college, he took a gap year in Israel to connect with his family roots, and then decided to stay and join the Israeli military.

His entire community is rallying around him.

"For a kid just a couple of years older than me to be kidnapped and going through something so horrible is just unfathomable," Syosset High School senior Cooper Smith said.

Native New Yorker and peace activist Julia Chaitin is in Israel near the Gaza border where Omer was believed taken.

"These are religious fanatics who want to kill and terrorize, and I think our answer to them is no," Chaitin said.

Nassau Legislator Josh Lafazan said his bill would help Israel by bolstering economic ties.

"The first piece of legislation put forward that would concretely impact Israel and support their war effort," Lafazan said.

It's a war with no end in sight.

"To the Hamas leaders: We request that you treat Omer and all the hostages in a humanitarian way," Orna Neutra said.

There were prayers to secure their safe release.