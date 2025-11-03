Remains of Long Island native Omer Neutra among those returned to Israel

The remains of Israeli American Omer Neutra were returned to Israel on Sunday, along with the remains of two other hostages.

The Long Island native was a captain with the Israeli Defense Forces when he was kidnapped and killed by Hamas in the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks.

A gathering is scheduled to be held in Neutra's honor at 6 p.m. Monday at Columbus Circle in Manhattan.

Representatives for the family released a statement, reading in part: "They will now be able to bury Omer with the dignity he deserves. Omer has return to the land he loved and served. His parents' and brother's courage and resolve have touched the hearts of countless people around the world."

President Trump said he spoke with Neutra's family about the return of his remains.

"They're thrilled, in one sense, but in another sense, obviously, not too great," the president said. "But we're very happy to have it done."

Gov. Kathy Hochul also posted about his return on social media.

"Omer's loved ones have advocated fiercely for him and now, his body has finally been returned for proper burial," Hochul wrote. "May his memory be a blessing."

Remembering Omer Neutra on Long Island

Omer Neutra Neutra family

After graduating high school, the 21-year-old from Plainview took a gap year before college to serve with the IDF.

"Both of his grandparents are Holocaust survivors," Oma Neutra, Omer's mother, told CBS News New York last month. "So the ethos of needing to have a strong Jewish state is something that really resonated with him."

His parents were unable to reach him on the day of the Oct. 7 attacks. More than 420 days later, they learned he died that day.

They have spent the past two years pushing to keep his memory alive, calling for a release of all the remaining hostages.

Palestinian militants have released the remains of 20 hostages so far, and in exchange, Israel has released the bodies of 270 Palestinians back to Gaza, according to Palestinian media. The other two remains handed over Sunday were identified as IDF troops Oz Daniel and Col. Assaf Hamami. The remains of eight other hostages have yet to be returned.