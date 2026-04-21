Video shows N.Y. state troopers, NYPD officers save 3 people from burning car

A dramatic video shows NYPD officers and state troopers rescuing three passengers trapped inside a burning car after a crash in Queens.

It happened just after 1 a.m. on March 22. Troopers were patrolling near the eastbound Grand Central Parkway when they spotted a car crashed into a tree. The car was completely engulfed in flames.

Body camera video shows flames shooting out of the front of the car. Troopers immediately tried to use a fire extinguisher to put out the blaze.

On March 22nd, members of the NYPD and @nyspolice responded to a vehicle fire on the Grand Central Parkway.



Officers quickly pulled the victims trapped in the car to safety.



This collaborative effort saved lives. pic.twitter.com/92ycqp5g67 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 21, 2026

Officers from the NYPD stopped to assist. The video shows troopers and officers smashing the windows and pulling each passenger out.

"Give me your hand," one trooper says as he reaches for a passenger.

The three passengers were transported to the hospital, along with the driver, Mohammad Haque, who was able to get out of the car on his own.

"This collaborative effort saved lives," the NYPD said in a social media post.

State troopers and NYPD officers raced to pull three trapped passengers to safety. NYPD

Haque, 20, was arrested in connection with the crash.

He was arraigned on April 16 on a host of charges, including three counts of assault, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree reckless endangerment.