NYPD sergeant faces manslaughter trial for throwing cooler at suspect

The trial of NYPD Sgt. Erik Duran gets underway Wednesday in the Bronx.

Duran faces manslaughter charges in the death of 30-year-old Eric Duprey in Aug. 2023.

Prosecutors say police were trying to arrest for Duprey for a drug deal when he took off down the sidewalk on a motorcycle. Video shows Duran throwing a picnic cooler at Duprey's head, causing Duprey to swerve and slide under a vehicle.

NYPD Sgt. Erik Duran faces manslaughter and other charges in the August 2023 death of Eric Duprey. Family handout

Duprey died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Duran has pleaded not guilty. His defense team maintains Duprey was responsible for his own death, having driven a motorcycle on a sidewalk next to children playing soccer. Prosecutors allege Duran showed "at best ... supreme recklessness and at worst .. an intentional act of violence."

If convicted, Duran could face up to 25 years in prison.