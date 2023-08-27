Bronx community holds memorial for Eric Duprey, who died after NYPD sergeant threw a cooler at him

Memorial held for Bronx man who died after officer threw cooler

NEW YORK -- Bronx community members on Saturday attended a memorial for the man who died after an NYPD officer threw a cooler at him.

Eric Duprey's family and friends joined Black Lives Matter of Greater New York to remember him.

Duprey, 30, died from blunt force injuries to his head on Wednesday, after police said undercover officers were doing a drug bust and Duprey sped off on a motorcycle.

Video shows Sgt. Erik Duran threw a cooler that hit Duprey, who then lost control of the motorcycle and crashed.

The community is calling for justice.

"We need to put an end to police brutality. The NYPD needs to have a real policy, and more so morally," a woman at the memorial said.

"He had no reason to take a cooler and throw it and kill one of our people," a man at the memorial said.

Duran was suspended and Attorney General Letitia James' office is investigating.