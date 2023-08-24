Suspect Eric Duprey dies after NYPD sergeant knocks him off motorcycle; Sgt. Erik Duran suspended, police say

NEW YORK - An NYPD sergeant has been suspended without pay after a fatal encounter in the Bronx Wednesday.

Police said Sgt. Erik Duran was suspended after the incident on Aqueduct Avenue near West 190th Street.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Duran was part of a plainclothes buy-and-bust operation. Eric Duprey, a suspect they were trying to arrest, took off on a motorcycle when Duran hurled a picnic cooler at him. The suspect lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a parked vehicle and fell down, striking his head.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene a few minutes later by EMS.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Duran was suspended Thursday.

Attorney General Letitia James' office is investigating the incident.

CBS New York's Shosh Bedrosian will more on this story tonight at 5 p.m.