NYPD stepping up security at schools across the city

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is stepping up security at schools across the city.

Additional youth coordination officers will patrol campuses.

Administrative personnel from precincts will also be used at some schools to help patrol during dismissals.

It's unclear which schools and how many officers will be added.

The NYPD says the change is in response to recent crimes in and around schools.

First published on February 10, 2023 / 8:41 PM

